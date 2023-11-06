Agartala: In the wake of a property dispute, a violent clash broke out in the Goalabasti area, near the New Capital Complex in Agartala, Tripura.

This resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.

Among the five individuals arrested in connection with the incident, one is personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF).

According to Tripura Police, the altercation initially began as a disagreement between two family members over a property matter but quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

The clash claimed the life of Nagina Prasad Rai (65), who sustained severe injuries and was rushed to GBP Hospital, Agartala for medical attention, but tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Deb stated, “We have apprehended five individuals involved in the incident and initiated further investigations to detain more persons connected to the case. Additionally, we have confiscated some iron rods and non-lethal weapons.”

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Bijendra Roy, Sachindra Roy (BSF jawan), Dinesh Roy, Nasib Lal Roy, and Ramsagar Roy.

The police are continuing their probe into the matter.