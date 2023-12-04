Guwahati: A well-known and very popular tribal musician Padma Shri Thanga Darlong, the last player of the indigenous tribal musical instrument of Tripura called rosem, passed away at his residence in Unakoti district on Sunday. He was 103.

The musician was unwell and was hospitalised due to his old-age ailments at Unakoti District Hospital on November 15.

Expressing his grief, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha wrote in X.

Saha posted, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary Rosem player Padmashri Thanga Darlong Ji. With his passing away, an irreparable void has been created in the cultural world of the state. My condolences to all the bereaved and bereaved of this jewel of the state. May God give all the loved ones the strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace. Om Shanti”.

Darlong was born on July 20, 1920, in Tripura’s Muruai village,

He received his initial training in folk music from his father Hakvunga Darlong. Later he was taught and groomed on the nuances of playing the rosem, the traditional musical instrument of the Darlong community, by music maestro Darthuama Darlong.

Since childhood, Darlong had performed in various traditional festivals of his community and mentored several indigenous protégés in playing the rosem.

The late musician also extensively travelled across India and abroad, including Japan, to play the rosem.

However, with the advent of modern musical instruments and the penetration of digitised music in Tripura’s villages, traditional art and culture forms are near extinct.

Darlong was the last person to play the rosem, experts say.

Darlong was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2014 for his contribution to preserving indigenous music in the Northeast.

He was conferred the Padma Shri in 2019 in the ‘centenarian’ category.

He was also one of the subjects in the film Tree of Tongues in Tripura, directed by National Award winner Joshy Joseph in 2016.