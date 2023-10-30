Agartala: A momentous achievement marked the inaugural journey of the goods train from Bangladesh’s Gangasagar to Nishchintapur on the outskirts of Agartala city, Tripura.

This signifies a major milestone for the Agartala-Akhaura railway link, vital in connecting Bangladesh’s eastern areas with India’s northeastern region.

The train successfully traversed a distance exceeding 8.1 kilometers to reach Nishchintapur from Gangasagar, under the guidance of a dedicated team of six individuals.

Anindra Chowdhury, the Executive Engineer overseeing the project, reported, “The meter gauge segment is now operational for goods transportation.”

Regarding passenger services, Chowdhury added, “Finalising the pending tasks, including resolving technical issues pertaining to Broad Gauge connectivity and other essential elements, is anticipated to take another one or two months. The formal inauguration of the meter gauge portion for goods transport is imminent.”

Abdur Rahim, the Loco pilot steering the train to Nishchintapur, expressed his elation at being part of this historic moment, remarking, “This marks the inception of a railway link between the eastern sectors of Bangladesh and India. I am immensely proud to have contributed to this remarkable development.”

Rahim also expressed hope that this new railway connection would bolster tourism, commerce, and medical-related travel between the two regions.

It’s noteworthy to mention that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, are scheduled to inaugurate the rail link project on November 1st.