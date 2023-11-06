Agartala: A significant incident occurred in Tripura on Monday, where seven women, accompanied by six infants, were apprehended by Tripura Police at the Dharmanagar Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the North District.

The police discovered and seized 12 kilograms of cannabis, meticulously concealed on their bodies with cello tape.

The Officer-in-Charge of Dharmanagar Police Station revealed that they acted on information provided by the North District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty, regarding the suspicious movements of these women with children and infants at the ISBT in Dharmanagar.

“Based on the SP’s report, we promptly responded and detained the seven women, along with their six young children and infants. These women, hailing from Bihar, were taken into custody upon their arrival on a morning train from Agartala. Upon reaching Dharmanagar, they were observed heading towards the ISBT by car, presumably with the intention of leaving the state by road. Upon conducting a thorough search at the police station, we uncovered 12 kilograms of cannabis, meticulously wrapped in sellotape and concealed on their persons,” said the cop.

Furthermore, it was discovered that the women had resorted to using the infants in their attempt to smuggle the cannabis. The detained women were identified as Dulia Devi (25), Gunjan Devi (25), Parvati Devi (30), Asha Kumari (25), Manupati Devi (35), Rinku Devi (25), and Pinaki Devi (25). It is noteworthy that all seven women were accompanied by infants ranging in age from one and a half to three months old.