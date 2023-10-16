Agartala: Rahul Gandhi on Monday made a brief stop at Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport on his way to Mizoram for the forthcoming November 7 Assembly elections.

During his halt, he held discussions with key party figures, including state president Ashish Kumar Saha and former minister Sudip Roy Barman on Monday.

Afterward, Barman, a member of the Congress Working Committee, briefed reporters, stating that Rahul Gandhi arrived in Agartala via a special flight and proceeded to Mizoram by chopper.

He is scheduled to return to Agartala the following day before departing for New Delhi. Gandhi convened the meeting to discuss significant matters, particularly focusing on the party’s organizational status in Tripura, while also taking note of the local situation.

Barman further disclosed that Gandhi expressed his intention to visit Tripura for a two-day stay after the conclusion of Assembly polls in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The vote tallying is slated for December 3.

In addition to Saha and Barman, MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, former All India Congress Committee member Baptu Chakraborty, Rakhu Das, and other prominent leaders were present at the airport meeting.