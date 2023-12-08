Agartala: To support families affected by political violence before March 9, 2018, the Tripura government has granted jobs to 15 individuals and proposed six more for government positions.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, in a press conference today, emphasized the government’s commitment to aiding those impacted by political violence.

Minister Nath disclosed that the initiative was launched on December 23, 2020, to offer government jobs to families who lost members in political violence before the specified date.

A scrutiny committee, formed to thoroughly assess and recommend eligible candidates, has received 26 applications from politically affected families. Out of these, 15 have been endorsed for government jobs by the committee.

Notably, the committee responsible for these decisions was reconstituted on June 14, 2023, with Minister Nath as the chairman and the Director of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department as the convener.

Other members include the Law Secretary, Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, and Additional Secretary of the Home Department.

During the press conference, Minister Nath announced that the committee recently reviewed six new applications, recommending jobs for three additional families.

He urged families yet to seek government assistance to visit the office of the relevant Sub-Divisional Magistrate and submit their applications using the prescribed form.