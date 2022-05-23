The state governments of Tripura and Mizoram have approached the ministry of external affairs (MEA) for approval to ferry essentials via Bangladesh.

Notably, Tripura and Mizoram have been staring at a major food and fuel crisis following disruption of railway and road links to both the state via Assam due to floods and landslides.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has also cancelled all goods and passenger trains to these states till June.

The Lumding-Badarpur railway line via Dima Hasao district of Assam that connects Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and south Assam was heavily damaged due to floods and landslides.

Tripura government officials have informed that the state has approached the MEA to take up the matter with Bangladesh for ferrying of essentials via the neighbouring country.

On the other hand, the Mizoram government has also approached the MEA for approval to the transportation of essentials via Bangladesh.

Mizoram minister K Lalrinliana said: “We have approached the MEA for approval to the proposal of transportation of essential goods via Bangladesh.”