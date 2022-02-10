AGARTALA: Tripura Leg Spinner Amit Ali touched a significant feat in his career by securing 472nd position in the 590 cricketers shortlisted for IPL auction.

Ali was born and brought up in a distant village of Kamalasagar under Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

When the barbed fences were erected along Indo-Bangla borders, the lion’s share of his village included with his house was parted away from the Indian side.

Though Ali is a bonafide Indian citizen, he is forced to cross the fencing to attend school and in later years his cricket coaching.

In his early days in school, Ali developed an interest in sports and decided to choose cricket as a profession.

Tripura Cricket Association coach Tapan Deb guided him from the very beginning and Ali continued to hone his skills till he got his first break in first-class cricket.

His achievement as a cricketer not only brought smiles to the faces of his parents but also encouraged many.

He debuted in first-class cricket in the year 2021 in List A. He played for Tripura in Vijay Hazare Trophy and subsequently in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

His parents Molsen Miah and Pushpana Begum are delighted to know about the achievements of their son. Amit is the second of four children of the couple.

Mrinal Banik from Agartala