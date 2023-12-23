Guwahati: United Christian Forum for Human Rights (UCFHR) on Saturday opposed the tribal rally organised by Janajati Suraksha Manch (JSM) in Agartala on December 26 demanding that tribals convert to Christianity be denied Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The JSM, which enjoys the backing of RSS, was supposed to hold the rally on Christmas Day but postponed it by a day following the request of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

“We are not against any community or any religion. We are saying that there are people who are getting dual benefits even after being converted to Christianity. We are organising the rally on December 26 demanding the delisting of tribals who have converted to Christianity,” Milan Rani Jamatia, a member of the JSM, told reporters in Agartala.

“We are holding rallies in different villages. So far, a total of 14 rallies have been held in the country. More rallies will follow. Another huge rally, Chalo Delhi, will be organised. At least five lakh people will take part in it and submit a memorandum to the President of India,” said Binud Kumbang, working president of Janajati Dharma Sanskriti Suraksha Mancha (JDSSM), Assam.

However, the United Christian Forum for Human Rights, Dhalai District, and Tripura alleged a “conspiracy” and efforts to foment communal tension behind the rally.

The UCFHR held a meeting at Lalchari, Ambassa, Dhalai District of Tripura on December 19 to review the situation arising out of the rally.

“The demand itself is unconstitutional, provocative and illegal. This comes from the politics of division and polarisation. India is a secular country and we are all citizens and we don’t divide in creed, class and caste. We hail our country’s richest heritage, which is Unity in Diversity,” a press release of the UCFHR stated.

“This rally is to divide the tribal of Tripura and create violence. It is against the development of the indigenous people of the Northeast. According to JSM, Christianity has demolished the tribal tradition and customs, culture, language etc. In reality, it is the opposite of what they complain about. It is Christian tribal have enhanced the tribal traditions and language different areas,” the release stated.

“Christian leaders in Tripura have brought formal and informal education through schools, colleges, skill development and social works. They have been given employment in different institutions and increased their standard of living. Christianity has brought growth in the interior villages, to the poor tribals through free health camp, water supply, and encouraging farmers through self-reliance programmes,” it said.

“Christian tribals have brought in so many schemes such as supplying winter clothes, planting of trees to safeguard the environment, cleanliness and hygiene. Through Christianity the literacy percentage in Tripura has increased through the coaching of the dropout tribal students, administering tribal boarding houses,” it said.

The UCFHR argued that Christianity has brought not division but unity in society, through the value of education and other forms of education brought in brotherhood and equality.

“Another blame of JSM is that tribal in Tripura get dual benefits, that is as tribal and minority. But the reality tribals are deprived of minority facilities in Tripura,” it added.

Tripura has recognised four communities — Buddhists, Christians (Excluding ST Christians), Muslims and Sikhs as religious communities in the state. On April 18, 2007, the state government recognised the Jain community as a religious minority community.

According to the 2011 census, Christians in Tripura are 159,882 or 4.35 per cent of the total population. Christians are mostly found among indigenous communities such as the Tripuri, Lushai, Kuki, Darlong, Halam etc. Among the STs, Christians share 13.12 per cent of the population.