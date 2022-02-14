AGARTALA: Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), ally in Tripura’s ruling government passed a slew of resolutions that include sending memorandums to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah pressing for their demand of separate statehood.

These resolutions were unanimously passed on the concluding day of the two-day state central executive committee meeting at Dasarath Dev Smriti Bhavan.

IPFT General Secretary and Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia said, “The two-day CEC meeting ended today and the party IPFT has passed a set of resolutions to revitalize the party’s organization.”

Also Read: Ex-Law minister Ashwani Kumar seeks Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s apology

“The IPFT has decided that all the party Ministers and MLAs will meet in deputations before Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Governor of Tripura. Written Memorandums will be handed over to the Chief Minister and Governor to press for our demands. Copies of the memorandums will be sent to Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah”, said Jamatia.

Speaking about the specific demands, Jamatia said, “The main demand of IPFT is a creation of a separate state with sixth schedule areas of Tripura. We will attract the attention of the state and the centre for more empowerment of the TTAADC areas.”

He added, “For that, we shall press for converting the district council into a territorial council. Another important demand is early passage of the 125th constitutional Amendment Bill which is directly involved with the development of the tribal people.”

Also Read: Assam designer Sanjukta Dutta showcases her latest collection at New York Fashion Week 2022

Jamatia also informed the press that the party would convene its two-day state conference on March 5th and 6th next where the new central executive committee will succeed the existing one.