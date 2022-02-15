AGARTALA: The Tripura government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Inland Waterways authority and Landport Authority of India for the development and maintenance of the Inland Waterways Terminal located near Srimantapur, under Sepahijala district.

Union Minister for Shipping, waterways and Ports Sarbananda Sonowal chaired the MOU signing programme at Tripura state guest house.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Tripura Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy also attended the function.

Later addressing the media, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the central government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the development and maintenance of Inland Waterways Terminal set up at Srimantapur under Sepahijala district of Tripura.

“A sum of Rs 25 Crore has been announced for dredging in the river Gomati for setting up altogether 10 jetties that are expected to boost the inland waterways connectivity in Tripura. Cargo vessels, Passenger Vessels and river cruise facilities could be introduced after the dredging works are accomplished,” said the Union Minister.

Apart from that, the Union Minister said that hydraulic surveys would be conducted in other rivers of the state to ascertain the feasibility to introduce waterway connectivity and a 50 bedded AYUSH hospital would be set up here in Tripura.

Later speaking on the issue, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, “The MOU that has been signed today will help Tripura in two ways. In the first place, 40 kilometers of the Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route will be dredged. Discussions also took place about other rivers that cause serious floods in parts of Tripura for carrying out permanent dredging”.

Deb said after the accomplishment of the project Tripura will be able to import construction materials at a cheaper price and opportunities will be opened for the state to tap the export potentials of agricultural goods like wheat from Tripura.

Earlier, the Union Minister addressed a public meeting at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on the Budget 2022-23 and addressed a press conference at BJP state headquarters.