AGARTALA: A total of five NLFT active militants of the Parimal Debbarma faction of the proscribed outfit surrendered before Assam Rifles at Anandabazar area under Tripura’s Dhalai district.

“Agartala Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters 21 Sector Assam Rifles and Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) along with Assam Rifles Field Intelligence Team persuaded five NLFT (PD) cadres at Anand Bazaar Police Station, District- Dhalai, Tripura to surrender”, an AR press statement said.

The joint operation was launched based on the inputs generated by the Field Intelligence team.

“Based on the input received from Field Intelligence Team and Wireless Experimental Unit regarding the presence of five NLFT (PD) cadres a joint operation was launched by Agartala Battalion along with Field Intelligence Team on 11 February 2022 leading to surrender of Khojendra Reang, Sapansa Tripura, Jaluksa Tripura, Jubaranjan Tripura and Jubaranjan Tripura”, said the statement.

The statement read, “During preliminary interrogation, cadres have revealed that they had joined NLFT (PD) organisation in Bangladesh NLFT camp with other extremist cadres. The cadres from their field experience learnt that their cause for the Independence of Tripura has lost its relevance. On the other hand, the NLFT (PD) group is facing a serious financial organizational crisis.”

“Feeling frustrated with the present predicament of NLFT organization and continuous pressure of Security Forces”, the statement further added.