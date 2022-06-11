AGARTALA: Former Tripura Chief Minister and present leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar on Saturday trained his guns on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and TIPRA motha, the party in power at the TTAADC areas and claimed that none of the ruling parties are bothered about the plight of people.

“A delegation of Left MLAs have extensively toured across the length and breadth of the state. We have spoken to the people facing serious hardship to earn their living due to the anti-people policies of the state government. Based on our experience, we are saying people are starving in remote villages due to lack of work”, said Sarkar.

Sarkar was addressing a public gathering organized by opposition CPIM’s tribal arm GMP (Gana Mukti Parishad) and its youth wing TYF (Tribal Youth Federation).

“TIPRA never raised any demand related to the basic problems of people. What is Greater Tipraland? They call to unite the tribal society. The state’s progress is not possible without the peaceful co-existence of tribal and Bengali people. This strong unity is the basis of Tripura’s democratic history”, said Sarkar.

President of GMP and CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said this mass deputation and gathering are being organized in putting forth an 11-point charter of demand that include early passage of the 125th constitutional amendment bill, security for work and food for all etc. Chowdhury said empowerment to ADC can only settle the problems being faced by the indigenous people of Tripura.

A delegation of GMP leaders later meet the Governor of Tripura and apprised him of their demands as per their pre-scheduled Raj Bhavan Abhijan.