Agartala: The CPIM West Tripura District Committee on Monday held a two-hour sit-in demonstration in front of Vidyut Nigam at Agartala, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the increased electricity tariff, cessation of privatization in the electricity sector, and the improvement of electricity services.

With Durga Puja on the horizon, there has been a significant spike in electricity tariffs.

While the government has attributed the tariff hike to the Regulatory Commission, opposition parties and the public in the state continue to hold the government responsible.

Over the past few days, the opposition has persistently protested the government’s decision.

Former minister Manik Dey, West District Committee Secretary Ratan Das, and other leaders actively participated in this public gathering.

“The current government’s primary policy is privatization, which the CPIM staunchly opposes. Already, 17 subdivisions and 5 divisions of the state have been privatized. The corporation is shifting its liabilities to these companies, resulting in inflated prices without a corresponding improvement in service. This has generated dissatisfaction among electricity consumers,” stated Das.

Dey, who was present at the organized protest, emphasized that prior to 2018, the Left Front government maintained a balance between revenue and expenditure in the state’s electricity sector.

“However, due to a lack of that consistency under the current government, a deficit has emerged. The current government, however, has been increasing electricity tariffs since 2018. Despite this, they publicly stated that there had been no tariff increase after 2018,” asserted Dey.

He contended that this claim is entirely false and accused the government of imposing additional taxes on electricity for the people.

Dey also urged for a strengthening of the movement against these policies.