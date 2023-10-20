Agartala: Tripura CPIM state secretary, Jitendra Chowdhury on Friday accused the BJP of misappropriating funds in distributing canvas bags at fair-price shops and called for an investigation into the actual market price of these bags.

During a press conference held at the CPIM state party office, Chowdhury stated that the ruling BJP party is spending Rs. 6.5 crore on promoting itself through canvas bags as part of the Durgotsav celebrations, using public funds.

He expressed his discontent, remarking, “The BJP government is attempting to divert attention from its failures using taxpayers’ money.”

Chowdhury went on to say that had the CPIM or any other party been in power in Tripura, investigative agencies like the ED and CBI would have already intervened.

“Recently, the state government announced that various items, including mustard oil, could be purchased at discounted rates from fair price shops, with canvas bags provided for carrying the products home. However, it has come to light that the much-publicized festival gift contradicts the government’s statement. This has caused significant discontent among the public,” he emphasized.

Chowdhury alleged that the BJP is attempting to conceal its failures by disseminating false and misleading information during the festive season, with ministers and prime ministers promoting themselves using public funds.

He further asserted that there is a significant discrepancy in the reported cost of producing these canvas bags, which allegedly amounts to 6.5 crore taka.

“People’s hard-earned money has been squandered. Therefore, the CPIM is demanding a thorough investigation into the actual market price of these canvas bags,” he concluded.