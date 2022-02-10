AGARTALA: Tripura Pradesh Congress, which received a shot in the arm with the return of the party’s two old leaders—Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha– has planned to show its strength on the streets of Agartala on February 12 next.

Both the MLAs will arrive at Agartala on next Saturday along with TPCC President Birajit Sinha, Gopal Roy and other leaders.

“We are planning to hold a mega rally that will start right from MBB Airport Agartala and continue till the Congress Bhavan. Congress workers from all parts of the state have been informed to join the rally that will act as our show of strength. The perception that Congress is a dying force needs to be changed and this rally will certainly create new perceptions among people of the state,” said Sinha.

MLA Asish Kumar Saha who is also camping at New Delhi also echoed the same and said that they were in touch with their followers from all the districts and sub-divisions.

“We are planning for the February 12 rally. TPCC President Birajit Sinha and other senior leaders are here in the national capital”, said Saha.

Sources in the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee said, preparations are at war footing to give a rousing reception to the newcomers.

“They are not new to the Congress family. Our workers know them. Their return will bring a lot of our old party colleagues back. The February 12 rally would be the first wake-up call to this government that came to power in support of Congress vote bank and now depriving those who really toiled for them round the clock”, said a source in the Congress party.

Soon after the joining of Barman and Saha was made public, celebrations broke out in front of Congress Bhavan with the bursting of crackers and sweet exchange that symbolizes Congress’s revival in the state.