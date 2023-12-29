Tripura CM seeks special train from Agartala to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration.

Agartala: Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has penned a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the arrangement of a special train from Agartala to Ayodhya on January 20th.

The purpose is to facilitate the travel of devotees from the state who wish to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22nd, 2024 and presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his letter, Dr. Saha emphasized the profound cultural and religious significance of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, describing it as a momentous occasion symbolizing unity, harmony, and the rich cultural heritage of the nation.

He highlighted that approximately 2000 devotees from Tripura are enthusiastic about participating in this auspicious event as pilgrims, intending to commence their journey from Agartala to Ayodhya on January 20th, 2024, and return on January 23rd, 2024.

Dr. Saha underscored that the support of the Union Railway Minister would not only generate goodwill among the people of Tripura but also uphold the spirit of unity and inclusiveness embodied by the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration.

He requested the prompt attention of the Railway Minister, expressing gratitude if the concerned authorities could urgently look into the matter and take necessary steps to arrange a special train service on January 20th, 2024, from Agartala to Ayodhya and a return train from Ayodhya to Agartala on January 23rd, 2024. Additionally, he mentioned that the fair cost for this service may be borne by the pilgrims themselves.