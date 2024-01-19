Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, attending the 71st Plenary of the North Eastern Council in Shillong, has put forward six crucial requests aimed at fostering development in the region.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their special attention to Tripura’s progress, Dr. Saha outlined his proposals during the event.

He further highlighted the demands and informed, “In my speech, I also requested for increase in allocation of NEC funds, upgrading TMC into AIIMS like institute, setting up Medical College in TTAADC area, increase in natural gas allocation for industrial purpose, early operationalisation of Agartala-Cox Baazar international flight, easing ceiling on borrowing under externally aided projects and easing barriers for trade with Bangladesh, etc.”

In his statement, Dr. Saha highlighted these demands as key drivers for the holistic development of Tripura. The Chief Minister’s proactive approach at the Plenary underscores the state’s commitment to advancing its socio-economic landscape with the support of the central government.