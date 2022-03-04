AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, in a humble gesture, decided to contribute a part of his salary for the airfare of students hailing from the state, who have reached India from war-ravaged Ukraine.

Deb in a detailed social media post, said that he would contribute from his salary for the airfare of students, who would board Agartala-bound flights from Delhi.

“As a humble token of gratitude, I have decided to contribute from my salary airfare for Delhi-Agartala flights for the students of Tripura who are returning from Ukraine,” Tipura CM Biplab Deb said.

Deb also added that instructions have been passed on to officials of Tripura Bhavan to coordinate with the students, who return from the war zone.

“Instructions have been given to Tripura Bhawan Delhi officials to coordinate with the students returning from Ukraine,” he said.

“GoI led by PM Narendra Modi Ji is committed to reunite the Indian origin students with their families,” the Tripura chief minister added.