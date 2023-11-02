Agartala: The Tripura police on Wednesday apprehended two Bangladesh nationals — a brother and sister duo — for their unlawful entry into the state and fraudulent attempts to acquire Indian identification documents.

The incident took place in the western district of Tripura.

The suspects, identified as a brother-sister pair, were taken into custody following a complaint filed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office regarding the fraudulent production of an Aadhaar card.

Tripura Police sources confirmed that through a thorough investigation, it was established that the individuals were originally from Bangladesh and had entered Tripura unlawfully.

“No valid documents establishing their Indian citizenship were found during police questioning. They were apprehended when they visited the SDM office to apply for an Aadhaar card. A case has been registered against the accused, and they were presented before the court,” he added.