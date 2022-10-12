GUWAHATI: In a bid to further improve rail connectivity between various states in the Northeast, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to extend the service of Guwahati–Lumding–Guwahati Express up to Shokhuvi in Nagaland in one end and up to Mendipathar in Meghalaya on the other.

The inaugural special connectivity train will be flagged off by President Droupadi Murmu from Guwahati on October 14.

This was informed by the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway in a statement on Wednesday.

This new service will link people of three Northeast states viz Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, the NF Railway stated.

The Mendipathar– Guwahati passenger special will depart from Mendipathar with a new train no 05607 on every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 hours to reach Guwahati at 16:40 hours on the same day, the NF railway said.

“The same train will depart from Guwahati at 17:00 hours on the same day with a new train no 05605 to reach Shokhuvi at 23:55 on the same day,” the NF railway statement added.

“In return direction, the Shokhuvi– Guwahati passenger special will depart from Shokhuvi with a new train no 05606 on every Wednesday and Friday at 05:30 hours to reach Guwahati at 11:10 hours on the same day.”

“The same train will depart from Guwahati at 12:45 hours on every Wednesday and Monday with a new train no 05608 to reach Mendipathar at 16:50 hours on the same day.”

“Existing train no 05601 (Guwahati-Lumding) Passenger Special will depart from Guwahati at 17:00 hours on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday to reach Lumding at 21:40 hours on the same day.”

“In return direction, train no 05602 (Lumding-Guwahati) Passenger Special will depart from Lumding at 07:00 hours on every Saturday, Sunday and Monday to reach Guwahati at 11:10 hours on the same day.”

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway.