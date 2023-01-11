GUWAHATI: Topcem Cement, a leading cement brand of Northeast India, rolled out an exciting and attractive customer oriented gifting scheme – “TOPCEM SDC DHAMAAL OFFER” for its customers buying its premium product Topcem SDC Cement.

The company has rolled out a 3-month customer promotion between January 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023 for the Northeast states.

The incentives include an assured gift on purchase of 75 (50Kg) bags of Topcem SDC Cement and a lucky draw to win two-wheeler, air-conditioners (AC) and mixer grinders.

Under the TOPCEM SDC DHAMAAL OFFER, customers purchasing Topcem SDC Cement bags from authorized dealers will get an assured gift such as electric kettle on purchase of 75 to 200 nos. of bags, Bluetooth headset on purchase of 201 to 350 nos. of bags, trolley bag on purchase of 351 to 500 nos. of bags.

Along with this attractive offers, customers will also get a chance to win mixer grinder, air-conditioner and two-wheeler through a lucky draw at the end of the offer period.

Speaking about TOPCEM SDC DHAMAAL OFFER, Dr Anil Kapur, President – Sales & Marketing, Meghalaya Cements Ltd said: “It is our consumer, who gives us the immense power & strength to grow in the market hand in hand. On this note, we have come up with the scheme this season, for the people who have shown their trust towards the brand & helped us to bring the best for the society.”

Topcem Cement is a brand with a strong presence in Assam and Northeast India with a substantial market share.