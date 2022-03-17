Guwahati: Holi, although is the festival of colours, but still is incomplete without sweets.

Well, sweets anyway are an essential part of any celebration in India but during Holi, some sweets are just a must to have and share with friends and family.

Here are are the top sweets to share during Holi:

Shakarpara

This one is unique and it was served as both snacks and dessert. They can be served to guests with tea and even as on the go snack while enjoying the festival.

Rasmalai

Rasmalai, basically balls of cottage cheese simmered in thick milk syrup is another must-have sweet during Holi. Served hot or cold, it always tastes good.

Besan Laddoo

Basically from North India, besan laddoo is another tasty sweet which cannot be ignored.

Bhang Gujiya

Holi celebrations are incomplete without Bhang and it is an essential part of the celebrations. You can make Bhang Gujiya at home by adding a little cannabis powder to the mawa.

Malpua

Another thing on the table on Holi needs to be the soft, velvety, syrupy Malpuas. Made with mawa, paneer and flour, this Indian delicacy is a must-have item on Holi.

Here are some of the mithais/sweets we think should be on Holi. Let us know if you too have some to add to our list.