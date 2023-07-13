GUWAHATI: At least four persons from the Northeast – three from Meghalaya and one from Assam – have been arrested by the Goa police for allegedly duping citizens of the United States.

These four persons from the Northeast – three from Meghalaya and one from Assam – were among the total of nine individuals arrested by the Goa police in connection with the case.

The nine arrested persons were allegedly cheating citizens of the United States.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Meghalaya: Akash Biswa (26), Akash Sunar (23) and Ajay Biswa (25)

Assam: Tanmoy Dasgupta (20)

Gujarat: Vinayakwana Makhwana (32), Ghachi Alfarz (28)

West Bengal: Kesang Tamang

Mumbai: Rahul Sarsar (29), Rehan Shaikh (27)

The arrested persons had set up a fake illegal call centre and procured personal details of citizens of the United States through X-lite app.

The police seized nine laptops with headphones, three routers, two modems, nine mobile phones, along with other accessories from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Moreover, cash worth Rs 65,000 were also recovered and seized by the police.