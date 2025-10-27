Tezpur: Stakeholders at Tezpur University (TU) staged a powerful cultural procession on Sunday (October 26, 2025), transforming their long-standing civil rights movement against the ‘absconding’ Vice Chancellor, Shambhu Nath Singh, into an impassioned stand for environmental preservation.

The protest, jointly organized by the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA), the Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA), and the student fraternity, focused on highlighting the alleged deforestation and ecological destruction carried out under VC Singh’s administration.

The protesters said that the TU campus, celebrated for its rich biodiversity since its establishment, has suffered widespread ecological damage.

They alleged that during his tenure, VC Singh ordered the felling of several significant trees and bamboo patches, including yellow bamboo—a crucial part of the campus landscape—under the controversial pretext of “beautification.”

Furthermore, extensive grass planting activities initiated by the VC have been criticized by the community as environmentally unsound and superficial for a tropical region like North-East India.

The procession served as a symbolic call to action, blending art, culture, and activism to communicate the community’s firm commitment to preserving the university’s ecological and cultural integrity.

Participants drew inspiration from Jadav Payeng, the “Forest Man of India,” celebrating his philosophy of afforestation and ecological balance as a direct counterpoint to the Vice Chancellor’s reported destructive actions.

The protest also provided a platform to reaffirm the university community’s stand against broader issues, including alleged corruption, academic misconduct, and overall ignorance during VC Singh’s regime.

Namami Sarma, a TUTA member, underscored the depth of the community’s indignation, stating, “The trees around this campus are planted by those who have laid the very foundation of the University. Cutting these trees down is also an insult to the legacy and heritage of that foundation.”

Organizers emphasized that the movement transcends mere campus aesthetics; it is about upholding justice, accountability, and sustainability—values central to Tezpur University’s vision. The united front displayed by the three major stakeholder groups signals a growing determination to restore integrity and environmental consciousness within the institution.