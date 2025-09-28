Guwahati: The Teachers’ Association of Tezpur University in Assam has demanded the immediate removal of Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, accusing him of serious financial irregularities and administrative misconduct.

In an official statement, the association said it submitted a detailed memorandum outlining their concerns to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the university’s chancellor, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The teachers’ group raised serious questions about Singh’s management of funds, citing irregularities in procurement processes, awarding contracts, disposal of scrap materials, and the construction of infrastructure financed by the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA). They pointed out that recently built hostels already show structural issues such as cracks, seepage, and malfunctioning amenities.

The association accused the Vice Chancellor of lacking transparency and accountability in handling contracts, frequently awarding contracts to the same vendors. They also alleged that faculty members and wardens face undue pressure to certify completed work despite not having access to the necessary documentation.

The Teachers’ Association also condemned Singh for reportedly making disrespectful remarks about singer Zubeen Garg, which sparked confrontations between students and the Vice Chancellor. Following the incident, the Sonitpur district administration ordered a magisterial probe.

Further allegations included the Finance Office’s delayed fund disbursement and unprofessional behavior toward faculty members, creating a hostile working environment and hindering research and departmental activities.

The association highlighted additional administrative issues such as the abolition of the Pro-Vice Chancellor post, irregular appointments to key administrative positions, arbitrary suspensions, and vacancies in critical posts including Registrar. They also claimed the Vice Chancellor created unauthorized positions and granted excessive perks to certain individuals.

The shortage of both teaching and administrative staff, the association argued, has weakened academic standards. This shortage has forced research scholars to take on teaching responsibilities and has slowed institutional processes significantly.

Demanding the Vice Chancellor’s removal, the teachers called for a comprehensive investigation into the allegations to restore the university’s integrity.

Adding to the turmoil, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Samaresh Barman, resigned last week, accusing the Vice Chancellor of running the institution in an autocratic manner, which he claimed is damaging the university’s reputation and ranking.

Repeated attempts to reach Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh for comments went unanswered, and university officials declined to respond to the allegations.