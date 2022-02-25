Siliguri: A suspected militant of the banned Kamtapur Liberation organized (KLO) was arrested by the North Bengal Special Task Force of police in Siliguri on Friday morning.

The arrested person has been identified as Avinash Roy, a resident of the Srirampur area of Kokrajhar district of Assam.

He was arrested from the Khalpar area of Siliguri based on specific inputs.

Also Read: Assam: Police seize suspected drugs worth Rs 8 crore in Bokajan

The arrested person as per reports had been living as a labourer in Siliguri for the past six months.

The police had inputs about him being involved with the banned militant outfit and accordingly initiated an operation to nab him.

After his apprehension, they initiated another operation to arrest other such members of the outfit.

Also Read: Assam: Locals capture, manhandle leopard in Mariani

The arrested person was sent to judicial custody after being produced at the court.