Guwahati: The Supreme Court of India became the protector of an award-winning freelance journalist of Manipur — Makepeace Sitlhou — against any possible coercive action in connection with an FIR lodged against her for tweets on the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Sitlhou and informed the Apex court that the scribe currently faces a first information report (FIR) in Imphal over her tweets on the Manipur violence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Makepeace Sitlhou, and granted protection to her from criminal proceedings.

“Pending further orders, there shall be a stay in proceedings concerning the FIRs against her. Issue notice…,” the bench said.