Guwahati: The Supreme Court of India on Monday refused to entertain a fresh PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to intervene and restore law and order in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

It also set aside the request for setting up a panel of experts to prepare a report on the underlying causes of the crisis and suggest remedial measures.

The Supreme Court observed that presently a committee is already looking into the issues related to the violence and other aspects

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the PIL petitioners, and said a committee was already looking into the issues related to the violence and other aspects.

There was a need for a committee that could get all the communities to the table, the senior lawyer, assisted by advocate Neha Rathi, said.

This court has already constituted a committee chaired by Justice (retired) Gita Mittal.

It’s open to making a representation to the committee. At this stage, we believe that broad and general reliefs would not result in anything, the bench said.

It asked petitioners Yumlembam Surjit Singh, Keisham Arish and Laishram Momo Singh to approach the Justice Gita Mittal panel.

The instant petition in public interest is being filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India seeking directions to the Union of India to restore law and order, and peace in Manipur and also to constitute an expert committee to prepare a detailed report on the root cause of the issue and suggest possible remedial measures.

The present petition is being filed to protect and secure the fundamental rights of the people of Manipur guaranteed under Articles 21, 14 and 19 of the Constitution of India, the plea said.

The top court is already hearing a batch of petitions on the ethnic violence in the state and has set up a committee of three former HC women judges to take stock of the situation and suggest corrective measures.