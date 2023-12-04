Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Monday became the shield for 284 students from the ethnic violence hit Manipur by providing them the option of attending classes online at Manipur University or getting relocated to Assam University in Silchar or the North East Hill University in Shillong.

The Apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Manipur University EIMI Welfare Society on behalf of the 284 students, who are currently residing in various places across the country, seeking relocation to other central universities so they don’t lose out on education due to the violence in the state.

“We can give them three options. The first one is the online classes at the Manipur University and the second that they can be admitted to the Assam University at Silchar and the third, they can study at the North East Hill University at Shillong,” a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

The bench further directed that the name of a nodal officer, appointed by the Manipur University, be posted on its website.

The officer will have to ensure relocation for the students within two weeks of applying, it said.

The Supreme Court also assured the students that the issue will be taken up by the committee of three former women high court judges headed by Justice Gita Mittal for which appropriate orders will be passed.

“At this stage, we are creating these three options and we are asking the Justice Gita Mittal committee to explore a better option. She (Justice Mittal) will submit a report. We will pass an order in terms of the report,” the bench said.

The petitioners had sought the apex court’s direction to allow them to pursue their studies at other central universities in the country.

“Any students who desire the benefits of online classes can do so. The respondents further state that the students may opt for any of these two universities which are central universities — Assam University and North Eastern Hill University,” the bench said in its order.

The court also directed Manipur University to ensure that the exercise of relocation does not impede the students from receiving their degrees.