The Dhubri district administration has banned spitting in public places to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.

The Dhubri district administration has decided to slap a penalty amounting to Rs 1000 on those found without wearing a face mask and violating the ban by spitting in public places.

The order was issued by the Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman Dhubri District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

As per the order, the COVID-19 Pandemic has posed a huge challenge to the community and affected each and every individual adversely.

Considering emergent issues especially because of the new variant of concern Omicron, the persons who are not fully vaccinated are required to take more precautions. Owing to it, wearing a face mask has been made mandatory for the people throughout the district.

Any person found not wearing a face mask and/or spitting in public places shall be fined to the tune of Rs 1000 which can be imposed by the District Disaster Management Authority, Magistrate, Police, and Enforcement wing of the District Transport Officer as well, said the order.

The district administration has further also directed that all those adult persons who have not yet taken both the doses of COVID vaccination should remain at their residences and should not visit any of the public places, Market, functions, or even religious places.

“In public places with large gatherings like Sabzi Mandi, Public Transport, Parks Religious places, Malls, Shopping Complexes, Hat Bazar, Local Market, Hotels, Bars, Restaurants, Cinema Halls, Gym and Fitness Centers and other similar places, only fully vaccinated (Second Dose) adult persons or those who are not due for the second dose as per health protocol are to be allowed”, said the order.

Strict vigil over the above-mentioned measures to be done by concerned Circle Officers to ensure awareness among the general public regarding the restrictions above.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be prosecuted as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of

the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under Sec 186 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable, said the order.