Bhopal: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took stock of the preparation of International Day of Yoga (IDY2023) preparation, to be held at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on June 21.

Sarbananda Sonowal discussed various aspects of preparation for IDY 2023 with Shivraj Singh Chauhan, CM of Madhya Pradesh.

b The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal called on the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel at the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Saturday. Earlier, the Union Minister met with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan where the two leaders discussed about various aspects of preparation for the upcoming International Day of Yoga (IDY 2023) on 21st day of this month.

The two leaders also discussed about further strengthening of healthcare services in the state by boosting the Ayush system of medicine.

Speaking after the meeting with the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, the Union Ayush Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “It was a pleasure to meet with Honourable Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai Patel ji at Raj Bhavan today and make International Day of Yoga, 2023 to be held at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh a grand success.”

Following Sarbananda Sonowal’s meeting with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the Union Ayush Minister said, “As you know, this year’s International Day of Yoga’s celebration is going to take place at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. IN this regard, I had a very positive and fruitful meeting with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan. We reviewed the preparations and various aspects of Yoga day celebration to make it a grand success. and happiness. Our discussion was aimed at making this year’s celebration of Yoga Day a landmark moment to make people aware about the rich heritage of Yoga and its remarkable contribution towards enriching the quality of lives of people towards building a healthier and happier nation.”