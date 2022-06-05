On the occasion of world environment day, Blue Duke was declared as the state butterfly of Sikkim.

The Blue Duke butterfly is amongst over 700 butterflies found in Sikkim.

The Blue Duke butterfly was declared the state butterfly of Sikkim based on an online poll, which was conducted recently.

“A historic day for Sikkim as the Blue Duke was unveiled as the state butterfly of Sikkim during the world environment day celebrations,” Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang said.

Sikkim is home to many species of butterflies due to its rich biodiversity.

Blue Duke butterfly, also known as Bassarona durga, is a species of nymphalid butterfly found in the Himalayas.

The Blue Duke butterfly is extensively found in Sikkim, Abor Hills and Nagaland.