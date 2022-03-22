The Supreme Court has served notices to the election commission (EC) and the central government over reduction of disqualification period of Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang.

The notices were served by the SC to the EC and the Centre on a plea challenging the poll body’s decision to reduce disqualification period of the Sikkim CM.

The plea challenged the EC’s decision to reduce the disqualification period of Sikkim CM PS Tamang from six years to 13 months in relation to a graft case.

Notices have also been served to Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang and secretary to the state’s Governor in relation to the plea.

Sikkim CM PS Tamang was convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act on December 26, 2016.

The plea filed by vice president of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) – JB Darnal – was heard by a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by chief justice NV Ramanna.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before the bench headed by the chief justice of the Supreme Court on March 10.

PS Tamang assumed charge as chief minister of Sikkim on May 27, 2019 after his party – the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the Assembly elections in the state in April, 2019.

However, Tamang could not contest in the Sikkim Assembly elections as he was still serving the 6-year disqualification period.

The graft case against the Sikkim CM pertains to his tenure as the state’s animal husbandry minister in 1996-97.

Tamang was convicted in the case relating to misappropriation of funds tuning to Rs 9.5 lakh for procurement of cows.