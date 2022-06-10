GANGTOK: The government of Sikkim has banned the use of single-use plastic in any form and mode in the Himalayan state.

A notification in regards to ban of single-use plastic in Sikkim was issued by the state’s urban development department.

The notification issued by the Sikkim government has clarified that strict action would be taken against any person found using, storing, manufacturing or producing single-use plastic.

The Sikkim government has set a deadline of June 30 for inventories to dispose single-use plastics.

It stated that inventories would be subject to inspections to check compliance with the notification issued by the Sikkim government.

The notification issued by the Sikkim government follows the instruction of the union ministry of environment, forests and climate change.

The Sikkim government has prohibited the use of single-use plastic items, including earbuds, ice cream sticks, cutlery, tea sets and all such items.

Notably, the Sikkim government had already banned use of mineral water bottles made out of plastic.