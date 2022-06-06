The Sikkim high court recently upheld the state government’s “One Family One Government Job” scheme.

A division bench of Sikkim high court comprising chief justice Biswanath Somadder and justice Meenakshi Madan Rai noted that over 13,000 citizens got jobs under this scheme.

The scheme was initiated by during the previous SDF regime in Sikkim under then chief minister Pawan Chamling.

“More than 13,000 citizens residing in the State of Sikkim have got employment in the process. As such, the bona fides of the exercise undertaken under the Scheme cannot be held to be suspect since its object and purpose was to provide one family one job,” the Sikkim high court said.

Also read: On world environment day, Blue Duke declared as state butterfly of Sikkim

“The beneficial nature of the Scheme cannot be doubted and examined at this stage purely on the basis of technicalities as provided under the Sikkim Government Service Rules, 1974,” the Sikkim high court added.

The Sikkim high court was hearing petitions filed against the scheme by unemployed youths of the state.