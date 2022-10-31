GANGTOK: A 24-year-old woman from Sikkim was found hanging at her rented accommodation at Kovalam in Kerala.

The deceased has been identified as Vedhanshi from Sikkim.

Vedhanshi from Sikkim was working as a housekeeping staff at a private hotel at Kovalam in Kerala.

Vedhanshi was found dead on Saturday.

Vedhanshi’s housemate intimated the matter to the neighbours immediately after finding her hanging in the room.

Police have registered a case and forensic experts visited the spot.

According to reports, the family members of the deceased reached Kovalam in Kerala on Sunday.