The Sikkim Assembly has passed the first supplementary demands for a grant of Rs 304.55 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who holds the finance portfolio, on Friday, tabled the supplementary demands for grant in the House during the fifth session of the Assembly.

The House passed the demand for grant after Speaker L B Das put it for consideration and approval by the members.

The Assembly also cleared the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2022.

The passage of the appropriation bill allows the state government to withdraw funds for the supplementary demands for a grant of Rs 304.55 crore from the consolidated fund of Sikkim to meet additional expenditure.

Earlier, CM Tamang, who is also in charge of the home department, introduced the Sikkim Police (Amendment) Bill, 2022. It empowers the Sikkim Police Accountability Commission to perform its functions.