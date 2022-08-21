GANGTOK: MLA of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party in Sikkim – Arun Upreti – on Sunday filed nomination for the speaker’s post in the state assembly.

Upreti was flanked by Sikkim chief minister PS Golay, state cabinet ministers, MLAs of the SKM and BJP, during filing his nomination.

Upreti, earlier, had submitted his submitted his resignation as the food and civil supplies minister in Sikkim to chief minister PS Golay.

Elections to the post of speaker of the Sikkim assembly would be held on Monday (August 22), informed SLA secretary Dr Gopal Dahal.

Elections for the post of speaker of the Sikkim assembly was necessitated following resignation of LB Das from the post.

LB das is expected to be given a cabinet berth in the Sikkim government.