GANGTOK: For the first time in history, the Himalayan state of Sikkim will host Ranji Trophy matches during the upcoming season.

Sikkim will host as many as three Ranji Trophy matches.

Sikkim will host three other Ranji teams from the Northeast: Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

The matches will be played at the mining cricket ground near Rangpo in Sikkim.

The decision of the board of control for cricket in India (BCCI) to allow Sikkim to host Ranji Trophy matches is been seen as important for promotion of the gentlemen’s game in the Himalayan state.

Also read: CMs of all eight Northeast states invited to Bangladesh

Apart from Ranji Trophy matches, Sikkim will also host two Cooch Behar Trophy matches and three Col CK Nayudu Trophy matches.

Sikkim will lock horns with Assam in a Cooch Behar Trophy match on November 12 at the mining cricket ground near Rangpo.

In the first of the Ranji Trophy matches that Sikkim will host, the state’s team will face Manipur on December 13.