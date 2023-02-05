GANGTOK: The Sikkim government has constituted a committee to look into the ‘applicability’ of inner line permit (ILP) system in state.

The panel formed by the Sikkim government comprises nine members.

The panel formed by the Sikkim government includes:

1. Santa Pradhan – Chairman

2. TN Dhakal – Member

3. MP Subba – Member

4. Sarala Rai – Member

5. YP Gurung – Member

6. SD Tshering – Member

7. PG Sherpa – Member

8. Tashi Cho Cho – Member

9. T Gyachho – Member Secretary

The committee will study the possibility of implementation of ILP in Sikkim and its impact on other Northeast states.

The panel will submit their recommendations based on the findings of their study.

Moreover, the Sikkim panel will also visit Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Notably, the Bhaichung Bhutia led Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) has been at the forefront in demanding implementation of ILP in Sikkim.