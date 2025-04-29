Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Associate and Junior Research Fellow in the project entitled “From Forests to Farms: Utilizing Sustainable Agroforestry to enhance resilience to climate change impacts and promote biodiversity conservation in the Sikkim-Darjeeling Himalaya.” Sikkim University presently located at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is located at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively. Its objective is to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit. It also aims to make provisions for integrated courses in humanities, natural and physical sciences, social sciences, forestry and other allied disciplines in the educational programmes of the University.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D. in Life Sciences/ Environmental Science or allied disciplines

Salary : Rs.67,000/- + HRA 9% per month OR as per norms of the funding agency

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : First class Masters Degree in Life Sciences/ Environmental Science/ Forestry/ Relevant Social Sciences or allied disciplines with NET

Salary : Rs.37,000/- + HRA 9% per month for first two years and Rs 42,000/- + HRA 9% for third year (subject to performance and promotion to SRF)

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Atleast graduate in any discipline from recognized university

Salary : Rs.18,000/- + HRA 9% per month

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their application in the prescribed format through e-mail to Prof. Bhoj K. Acharya (PI), Department of Zoology, Sikkim University, Tadong, Gangtok at [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 16th May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here