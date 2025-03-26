Sikkim Jobs Sikkim University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic and technical positions or jobs in Sikkim University in 2025.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) and Consultant (Software Developer) in the IDEAS-TIH, ISI-Kolkata research project (funded by DST, Govt. of India) at the Network Reconstruction and Analysis (NETRA) Lab, Department of Computer Application entitled “Prioritizing Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) Responsible Genes Through Multi-Modal Network Integration and Advanced AI: Leveraging Graph Deep Learning and Large Language Models (LLMs)” in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. M.Tech/M.Sc/M.S./MCA in Computer Science, Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Data Science, or related fields.

2. Ph.D. (or pursuing) preferred.

3. Strong research background in AI/ML, proven record of impactful research in the similar area of computational biology, or biomedical data analysis.

Fellowship : SRF will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 42,000/- with an additional 10% HRA as per applicable rules

Name of post : Consultant / Software Developer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. B.Tech/M.Tech/M.Sc./MCA in Computer Science, AI, Data Science, or related fields.

2. Industry or research experience in software development, AI/ML, or biomedical informatics

Fellowship : The Consultant/Software Developer position will receive a consolidated monthly salary of Rs.50,000/-

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents via email to [email protected] within 31st March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here