Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field cum Lab Attendant (01), Junior/Senior Research Fellow (02) and Research Associate (01) in the research project titled “DST’s CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE ON WATER RESOURCES, CRYOSPHERE AND CLIMATE CHANGE STUDIES” in the Department of Geology.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications:

Ph.D. or equivalent degree in Environmental Sciences/Glaciology/Geology/ Geophysics/ Climate Change Studies/Water Resources/Atmospheric Sciences/Remote Sensing and GIS/Geo-informatics/Sciences/any other relevant discipline altogether or having three years of research, teaching, and design and development experience after ME/M.Tech. in relevant discipline with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal. The candidate must have expertise in climate modelling.

Remuneration: Rs. 47, 000.00 (Rs.49,000.00 in case of two-years of experience) + 8% HRA

per month. Salary may be revised as per approval from DST.

Name of post : Junior/Senior Research Fellow (JRF/SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications:

Post Graduate Degree in Geophysics/Environmental Sciences/Geology/any other relevant disciplines with NET/GATE or any national level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc., IISER, etc. altogether. Applicant must have experience in Geophysical Investigations/ Climate Change Studies/Mathematical Modelling/ Geochemical Analytical Techniques and Data Interpretation

Remuneration: Rs.31,000.00 (Rs.35,000.00 in case of two-year experience) + 8 % HRA per

month. Salary may be revised as per approval from DST.

Name of post : Field Cum Lab attendant (FCLA)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications:

Graduates in relevant discipline and working experience in analytical instrumentations/field glaciology altogether.

Remuneration: Rs. 18000.00 +8% HRA

How to apply :

Candidates with adequate qualifications and appropriate experience may apply online via Google Form link https://forms.gle/tdRj7zRQrnGVnjQa6 latest by 02/02/2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here