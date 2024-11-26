Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate-I in the Indo – UK Project on “Dynamic Risk for Cascading Himalayan Hazard.” Initially, the appointment will be made for three months and may be extended till the completion of the project subject to the satisfactory performances. The appointment is purely temporary and co-terminus with the project. Sikkim University presently located at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is located at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively. Its vision is to achieve intellectual, academic and cultural development of the people of Eastern Himalayas. Its mission is to provide quality higher education. The objectives of the university are to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit. It also make provisions for integrated courses in humanities, natural and physical sciences, social sciences, forestry and other allied disciplines in the educational programmes of the University.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc. (Geology/Applied Geology/Earth Science)

Desirable qualification/ experience/knowledge : Knowledge/Experience of Remote Sensing and also GIS

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with relevant documents via email to [email protected] till 5th December 2024

Only shortlisted candidates will get information through e-mail.

The interview is in hybrid mode (both offline and also online). Sikkim University also won’t pay any TA/DA to candidates for attending the interview.

The selected candidate is altogether to join immediately.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here