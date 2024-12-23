Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant positions or jobs in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 18 vacant non-teaching positions or jobs on direct recruitment basis. Sikkim University presently located at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is located at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively. Its vision is to achieve intellectual, academic and cultural development of the people of Eastern Himalayas. Its mission is to provide quality higher education. The motto of the university is “Quest Knowledge Wisdom.” The objectives of the university are to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit and also to make provisions for integrated courses in humanities, natural and physical sciences, social sciences, forestry and other allied disciplines in the educational programmes of the University. The aim is to take appropriate measures for promoting innovations in teaching-learning process, inter-disciplinary studies and research. It also aims to educate and train manpower for the development of the State of Sikkim.

Name of posts :

Assistant Registrar

Finance Officer

Assistant

Personal Assistant

Technical Assistant (Laboratory)

Library Assistant

Lower Divisional Clerk

Library Attendant

Laboratory Attendant

Hostel Attendant

Kitchen Attendant

No. of posts :

Assistant Registrar : 1

Finance Officer : 1

Assistant : 1

Personal Assistant : 3

Technical Assistant (Laboratory) : 2

Library Assistant : 1

Lower Divisional Clerk : 1

Library Attendant : 2

Laboratory Attendant : 4

Hostel Attendant : 1

Kitchen Attendant : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Sikkim University

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through the University website www.cus.ac.in on or before

18.01.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

