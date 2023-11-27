Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Research Assistant under the project title “Psychosocial correlates of mental health

and behavioral outcomes of Health Professionals in Sikkim” under the supervision of Dr. Sumnima Rai (PI) funded by Sikkim University under University Research Fund Award, 2022. Sikkim University presently located at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is located at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively. Its vision is to achieve intellectual, academic and cultural development of the people of Eastern Himalayas.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs 8000/- per month

Essential Qualification: Masters degree in Psychology

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held in the Department of Psychology, Sikkim University, Near Indira By-Pass, Tadong, Gangtok, East Sikkim, on 4th December, 2023 at 10 am

How to apply : Candidates are requested to bring their CV’s/ bio-data along with the supporting documents in original on the date of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here