Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Research Associate, Assistant and Field Investigator for the project funded by ICSSR entitled “Contribution of Women Artists in Bhawaiya Folk Song: A Study on Socio-Cultural Aspect” on temporary basis.

Name of posts :

Research Associate

Research Assistant

Field Investigator

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Research Associate: Post graduate in any Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks and NET/SLET/M.Phil/Ph.D)

(b) Research Assistant: Ph.D./M.Phil./ Post Graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

(c) Field Investigator: Post graduate in any Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Salary :

Research Associate : Rs. 40000/- per month

Research Assistant : Rs. 32000/- per month

Field Investigator : Rs. 30000/- per month

Desirable Qualification :

Preference will be given to the candidates with working experience relevant to the project, knowledge about North Bengal and Lower Assam, good communication and writing skill, able to write Hindustani/ Akarmatrik music notation system and computer knowledge.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 8th December 2023 at 12 PM in Room No. B307, Department of Music, Sikkim University, 5th Mile, Tadong, Gangtok, Sikkim

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CV, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here