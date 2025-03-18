Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University Sikkim.

Sikkim Manipal University Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Executive-Hospital Operations (Full Time). Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) formerly known as Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences came into existence on November 15, 1992 as a result of the agreement signed between the Government of Sikkim and the Manipal Pai Foundation, with the aim of imparting exemplary education and health care services in the state of Sikkim and country wide. It is the first ever Public Private Partnership in the country for higher Education and Health Care Services. The University has two campuses: Medical campus and the Technology campus. Government of Sikkim provides a grant of Rs. 2.25 Crores per annum for the hospital against which CRH provides free treatment to BPL families and concessional treatment to other residents of the State. The University came into being in 1995 vide Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences Act (Act No. 9 of 1995). SMU is recognized by the University Grants Commission under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956 vide letter No F. 9-7/96(CPP-I) dated 9th Dec 1998 and approved by the Government of India.

Name of post : Executive-Hospital Operations (Full Time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MHA / MBA in Hospital & Health Management

Experience : Minimum four to five years of experience

Job Roles:

The Position is responsible for overseeing and managing the daily operations of the hospital,

ensuring efficiency, quality patient care, regulatory compliance, and financial sustainability including managing budgets in a large multi-specialty hospital. Involves strategic planning, resource allocation, staff supervision, and operational improvements to enhance hospital performance. Supervise and support departmental heads and operational staff. Identify training needs and organize training programmes

How to apply :

Interested applicants who fulfill the eligibility criteria can send their applications along with their

CV also.

They should send it before 27 March 2025 to: [email protected]

