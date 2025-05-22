Sikkim Jobs Sikkim Manipal University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University in 2025.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of MRD Assistant / Executive in 2025. Sikkim Manipal University, State Private University, with UGC, NMC AICTE and INC approval came into being in 1995 and accredited by NAAC with A+ grade (3.28/4), NIRF University Ranking 2023 (Rank-Band: 101-150) offers a wide range of Doctoral, Postgraduate and Undergraduate programs. With Online Manipal 360° learning experience, it has created a holistic learning ecosystem that enables students to experience learning through meaningful, engaging, and diverse ways. Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) formerly known as Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences came into existence as a result of the agreement signed between the Government of Sikkim and the Manipal Pai Foundation, with the aim of imparting exemplary education and health care services in the state of Sikkim and country wide. It is the first ever Public Private Partnership in the country for higher Education and Health Care Services. The University has two campuses: Medical campus and the Technology campus. Sikkim Manipal University was born to with the basic objective of strengthening the close link of education to skill development and the making the youth of Sikkim educated, skilled and employable, giving them the capacity to harness diverse opportunities both within and outside Sikkim. This will also create more job opportunities for the youth, thus solving the growing unemployment in the State. All courses run by SMU have got approval altogether from the regulatory bodies. It includes Medical Council of India (MCI), Nursing Council of India, Indian Association of Physiotherapy, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) ,UGC and the Distance Education Council.

Name of post : MRD Assistant / Executive

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 10 places in India where wishes are fulfilled

Qualification : Master’s degree holder in any relevant field

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience : Should be a master’s degree holder with 3 years and above experience also in medical record (MRD).

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with CV to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 28th May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here